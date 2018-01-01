Phoenix seal third straight win against struggling Roar

The Phoenix are well and truly flying now

Brisbane Roar have fallen to a fourth consecutive defeat as Wellington Phoenix proved too strong on home soil to claim a 4-1 victory.

Looking for their third straight win, Wellington started the game on top and would eventually open the scoring in the 35th minute via an own goal.

A long throw-in from Tom Doyle inadvertently diverted into the Brisbane net by Roar defender Avraam Papadopoulos.

Despite spending much of the first-half on the back foot, John Aloisi's side would head into the break level after a super injury-time strike from Henrique.

Though on level terms, Brisbane were struggling to keep a spirited Nix side at bay and Wellington would pull ahead again in the 75th minute.

David Williams curling home a delightful strike after a positive run forward from Sarpreet Singh, who stood out throughout the match.

Just five minutes later, Jamie Young would concede a Roar penalty for a clumsy challenge with Roy Krishna converting from the spot.

An injury-time free-kick from Singh in injury-time would wrap up the contest as Wellington sealed a third consecutive victory, while Brisbane slumped to a fourth straight defeat.