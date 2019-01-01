Phoenix cop six-figure fine after falling short of FFA metrics - report

An encouraging season for the Nix has ended on a sour note

Football Federation have reportedly handed Wellington Phoenix a fine of $942,000 after the club failed to hit necessary metrics.

The Herald claims that despite the club improving both home crowds and TV ratings this season, the Nix still fell short of benchmarks set out by the FFA.

That failing means Wellington now face a financial penalty just shy of a million dollars with FFA boss David Gallop conceding Wellington are in a difficult position when it comes to hittting necessary targets.

"The reasons behind those hurdles are reasonably obvious, given their unique position in an Australian competition," Gallop told the Herald.

"On one hand, Wellington are a very settled and secure financial part of the A-League in terms of their ownership structure but, on the other hand, they do hold a unique position which puts them under scrutiny in some quarters."

The Phoenix had a much-improved season on and off the pitch with the club reaching the finals under Mark Rudan and attracting a regular-season record crowd at Eden Park.

Their season has however ended on a disheartening note, with this fine coming in the wake of star striker Roy Krishna's decision to depart the club.

Krishna joins a host of players that have now left the club with new coach Ufuk Talay set for a busy off-season to rebuild the squad.