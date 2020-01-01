Coutinho wants Premier League return, claims agent amid Chelsea & Man Utd links

After a difficult spell at Barcelona and a season on loan at Bayern Munich, the ex-Liverpool man could return to England

Philippe Coutinho is aiming to return to the Premier League, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Coutinho was a star at , yet failed to establish himself at following his big-money move in January 2018.

The playmaker subsequently joined on loan in August 2019 and has scored eight goals in 22 appearances.

With Coutinho out injured, it does not seem likely Bayern will be extending his stay after electing not to take up a €120 million (£107m/$134m) purchase option, with a host of Premier League clubs, including , and former side Liverpool, reportedly interested.

Joorabchian, who also represents Coutinho's compatriots David Luiz and Willian, has now confirmed the 27-year-old has set a return to in his sights.

"He has a desire to come back to the Premier League at some point," Joorabchian told Sky Sports .

"It may not happen this year, it may happen this year but we don't know. We really have not discussed anything for now."

However, Joorabchian insisted talks of Barca putting a £70million ($88m) price tag on Coutinho, or asking for a £9m ($11m) loan fee, are wide of the mark.

"I've never heard those figures, we've never discussed numbers, none of those figures have ever been discussed," he added.

Coutinho's former manager Brendan Rodgers said today he believes the ex-Liverpool man will shine if he returns to the Premier League.

“Most people probably look at him and think he's not for the Premier League but what a talent,” Rodgers told The Beautiful Game Podcast .

“He intimidates people when he has the ball with his quality.

“It's sad to see, I hear people talk him down at the moment. This boy is top and if he comes to this league, he'll show that. He's world class.”

Rodgers also revealed that Chelsea had tried to sign Coutinho as a teenager while he was part of the coaching staff at Stamford Bridge.