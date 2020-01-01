Petro Atletico denied title as Angolan league ends season without promotion and relegation

Os Petroliferos will not win a 16th league diadem, while Kuando Kubango and Santa Rita De Cassia will remain in the Angolan top-flight

Petro Atletico’s ambitions of ending their 11-year Angolan top-flight drought have faded into thin air as the Girabola was ended due to Covid-19.

The decision was declared on Thursday at the end of the meeting between the members of the Angolan Federation of Football and the 15 competing clubs.

As a result, the current season has been declared as void with the Girabola not having a designated winner for the first time in the league’s 41-year history.

More teams

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) had written to member associations to determine to inform them of the fate of the 2019/20 season.

Article continues below

And in view of that, Petro Atletico and defending champions Primeiro de Agosto will represent the country in next year’s Caf .

In the same vein, two teams would emerge from the trio of Interclube, FC Bravos do Maquis and Sagrada Esperenca going by the financial strength of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kuando Kubango and Santa Rita De Cassia were well on their way to relegation, occupying the 14th and 15th positions respectively, but will now remain in the Angolan top-flight for next season.