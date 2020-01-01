Peter Utaka's double powers Kyoto Sanga past Tochigi SC

The 36-year-old forward got a goal in each half as Noritada Saneyoshi’s men bounced back from a goal deficit to defeat the visitors

Former international Peter Utaka got a brace as Kyoto Sanga silenced Tochigi SC 3-2 in Wednesday’s Japanese J2 League encounter.

Having played out a 0-0 draw at Ventforet Kofu, Noritada Saneyoshi’s team stepped up their game to secure their ninth victory of the 2019-20 season.

After a goalless outcome in the first 30 minutes of the encounter, the visitors took the initiative a minute later thanks to Takahiro Akimoto, who fired past Tomoya Wakahara.

Two minutes before the half-time break, Utaka - who went into the game having failed to score in his last two outings - levelled matters after capitalising on a horrendous mistake from Kazuaki Tasaka’s side.

Both teams approached the last 45 minutes cautiously, and when it looked like the game at the Sanga Stadium would end on a no winner, no vanquished note, Shimpei Fukuoka put the hosts ahead in the 76th minute – beating goalkeeper Shuhei Kawata from close range.

Four minutes later, Utaka completed his double to seal the win for his team to render Yasutaka Yanagi’s 90th-minute effort a mere consolation.

After putting up a matching-winning performance, Utaka was replaced by ’s Juninho with three minutes left to play.

The former Westerlo and Royal Antwerp striker joined Kyoto Sanga in 2020 after a season at Ventforet Kofu. Still in his debut campaign, he has scored 15 goals in 20 league appearances - racking up 1505 minutes of action in the process.

Thanks to this win, Kyoto Sanga sit comfortably in the sixth position after garnering 34 points from 21 outings. They are 10 points behind leaders Giravanz Kitakyushu. Saneyoshi’s men would be hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the league to six when they host Omiya Ardija on Saturday.

Utaka made his debut for Nigeria in a 5-2 home win over DR Congo on March 3, 2010, despite a late call-up. In that encounter, he scored the first goal and assisted second.