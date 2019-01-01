Perth punish sloppy Sydney to end six-year hoodoo

A big three points for Tony Popovic's side

Perth Glory have cemented their spot atop the A-League ladder with an emphatic 3-1 win over Sydney FC that saw them beat the Sky Blues on their own turf for the first time since 2013.

After an impressive comeback victory against Brisbane Roar on Sunday, Glory picked up where they left off and opened the scoring after 13 minutes.

Jason Davidson picking out Joel Chianese with a lovely cross and the Perth attacker guiding it past a stranded Andrew Redmayne.

Just 11 minutes later, Chianese would have his second as he was picked out by Neil Kilkenny and slotted it home calmly.

Chianese would then turn provider in first-half injury time as he found Brendon Santalab in the box, who finished emphatically to hand Glory a deserved 3-0 lead at the break.

Article continues below

Looking second best throughout the first 45 minutes, Sydney FC searched desperately for a response in the second-half and got one in the form an Adam Le Fondre rocket.

The Sky Blues striker picking out the top corner from distance in the 68th minute to give his side some hope of a fightback.

But Perth proved too hard to break down as they locked down the contest and wrapped up three points which sees them move six points clear at the top of the table.