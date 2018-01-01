Perth pummel Mariners after bizarre delay

An interesting final game of 2018 for the A-League...

Perth Glory have put Central Coast Mariners to the sword to wrap up a routine 4-1 win and end a miserable year for the Mariners.

Looking to end 2018 as A-League leaders, Glory took just three minutes to open the scoring as Andy Keogh slotted home on the rebound.

In the 12th minute Perth defender Tomislav Mrcela thought he had doubled his side's lead with a headed effort only for it to be chalked off for offside.

With the goal not standing, the goal posts themselves also collapsed after Mrcela ran into the side netting and caused the right upright to snap.

The bizarre incident saw play delayed for 45 minutes as groundsmen attempted to replace the post before having to place temporary goals at both ends.

Just 10 minutes after the restart, Glory would double their lead as Fabio Ferreira nodded home after a delightful cross from Jason Davidson.

Ferreira, a former Mariner, then bagged himself a double just before half-time as his cross found the top left of goal and left the Mariners with a mountain to climb in the second-half.

While never looking likely of mounting a comeback, Central Coast did find some silver lining in the 78th minute with Jordan Murray forcing the ball home for his first A-League goal.

That bright spot would however be cast in some more shadow in injury-time as Keogh converted from close range for Glory to wrap up a 4-1 win.

The result sending Perth back to the top of the A-League ladder and leaving the Mariners rooted to the bottom.