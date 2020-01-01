Perth Glory's Asian Champions League hopes extinguished by late Ulsan rally

The Australian team will only have two dead rubbers to play after another collapse sees them remain without a point

Perth Glory have been knocked out of contention for the Asian knockout stage after suffering another heartbreaking loss to Ulsan Hyundai in .

After giving up two goals in the dying stages to lose to the Koreans 2-1 on Wednesday, Glory repeated the dose on Friday, conceding two late strikes as stoppage time approached in a 2-0 defeat at Education City Stadium.

Incredibly, it was also the same two Ulsan players that did the damage, with Kim In-sung scoring the go-ahead goal on 87 minutes before Junior Negrao sealed the victory 120 seconds later.

More teams

Missing stars Diego Castro and Bruno Fornaroli from the starting line-up, Glory were second best throughout the match, giving up 68 percent possession to the K-League side and conceding 18 shots with seven of those on target.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

A costly turnover from debutant Nicholas Walsh left Glory goalkeeper Tando Velaphi wide open to concede In-sung's opening goal, just as it looked like Perth could secure their first ever point in the competition.

After going behind, Glory pushed forward hard for an equaliser and were caught on the break with Negrao exploiting the vacuum of space.

Article continues below

Glory have now lost all four of their Asian Champions League matches so far and cannot catch second-placed FC Tokyo, who are seven points ahead with two matches to play.

Richard Garcia's side still have two remaining dead rubbers to come in the competitions, with matches against Shanghai (Tuesday 12am AEDT) and FC Tokyo (Thursday 9pm AEDT) on the horizon.