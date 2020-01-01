Perth Glory snare first ever Asian Champions League point in six-goal thriller against Shanghai Shenhua

The A-League side recovered to snatch their first-ever result in the competition after giving up a two-goal lead

Perth Glory have secured their first point in the Asian after a 3-3 thriller against Shanghai Shenhua in on Tuesday morning.

The Australians established a two-goal lead by mid-way through the second half after a pair of magnificent free-kick goals from Bruno Fornaroli and Carlo Armiento.



But Shanghai hit back with a quick-fire double from Giovanni Moreno and Yu Hanchao's go-ahead goal to put the Chinese side in front with 17 minutes to play.

However, Glory dug deep snare a late equaliser with veteran Neil Kilkenny converting from the penalty spot in the 86th minute to earn Richard Garcia's side a point.

Shanghai Shenhua's Cao Yunding was sent off after the final whistle as his team missed an opportunity to put themselves in the box seat for qualification.

The highlight of the match was undoubtedly the two stunning free-kicks from Fornaroli and Armiento, which gave Glory a shock two-goal lead.

Fornaroli's 25-yard scorcher into the top corner was his first goal in Asian competition, while Armiento scored with his first kick of the ball, as his curled shot crept in despite the goalkeeper getting a hand on the ball.

Perth Glory have already been eliminated from the competition and have a dead rubber against FC Tokyo on Thursday to come.