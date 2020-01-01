Perth Glory playing for pride against Shanghai Shenhua in the Asian Champions League

The West Australians cannot escape their group but still have plenty left to prove before they leave Qatar

Perth Glory will be hoping to secure the first points of their Asian campaign when they face Shanghai Shenhua on Monday night.

After losing all of their first four games in the competition, Richard Garcia's side can't qualify for the knockout stages with second-place FC Tokyo already boasting seven points.

Shenhua are currently third with six points and can give their hopes of progress a big boost with a win over Perth.

While Glory may not have anything tangible to play for, the West Australians will be desperate to put some gloss on an Asian adventure that has shown fleeting signs of promise.

Perth's biggest issue in their two recent outings against Ulsan has been fatigue with their K-League opponents scoring twice in the final five minutes of both matches to secure narrow wins.

It was a different story against Shanghai in their earlier meeting however with Perth finishing strongly thanks a goal from Jonathan Aspropotamitis but ultimately still defeated 2-1.

Considering Garcia's youthful squad and his careful use of star players, Glory have put in honourable performances to date and will be eager to ensure they leave with something to show for their efforts.

Though Shenhua loom as tough opponents who have much more to play for, Perth's battle for pride could well be enough to secure them an allusive point.