Perth Glory fall to FC Toyko in final Asian Champions League clash

The West Australians put in another solid showing but were unable to salvage a point

Perth Glory have ended their Asian campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss to FC Toyko.

An eighth-minute goal from Brazilian striker Adailton proved decisive as Tokyo secured their spot in the knockout stages with a vital three points.

On the back of a 3-3 draw with Shanghai Shenhua, Glory struggled to make the most of their superior possession on Thursday night and mustered just one shot on target across the 90 minutes.

Perth attacker Carlo Armiento was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty late in the game after drawing contact in the box with the 21-year-old one of many youngsters that can leave with their heads held high.

While Glory's younger prospects showed promise, manager Richard Garcia might be concerned by the sluggish performances of star duo Bruno Fornaroli and Diego Castro. Both lacked some sharpness over the past fortnight and will need to provide more spark when the new A-League season kicks off later this month.

Perth have ended their Asian Champions League campaign with one point from six games and though a disappointing return, the experience will have been priceless for a relatively young squad looking to take the next step in their careers.

Glory do have work to do at both ends before the domestic season begins with the club scoring just five goals across their five games in , while conceding double that number.