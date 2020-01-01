Perth Glory facing pivotal Asian Champions League clash against Ulsan

The West Australian side must start picking up points if they're any hope of escaping a competitive group

Perth Glory's Asian campaign could soon be hanging by a thread if they fail to produce a positive result against K-League giants Ulsan on Wednesday.

Richard Garcia's side have lost both of their first two group games, while their upcoming Korean opponents lead the way with four points.

Glory fell to Shanghai Shenhua 2-1 last time out and though they showed signs of progress in the second-half of that match, the fact Ulsan beat the same side 3-1 on Sunday highlights the challenge that awaits them.

More teams

Ulsan finished second in the K-League this season and could have finished as champions had they not lost two of their last three matches.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Kim Do-hoon's men did finish the domestic campaign with the best goal difference of any side in Korea's top-flight - scoring an impressive 54 goals across 27 league matches.

Perth, meanwhile, laboured to a poor finish in the A-League as they lost five of their final seven games in the Australian competition.

Since the end of their domestic season, Glory farewelled manager Tony Popovic, with relatively unproven Garcia handed the top job and he faces an almight first challenge in .

Article continues below

Glory need at least a draw on Wednesday to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages in their own hands rather than be left relying on results elsewhere.

Against Shenhua, Perth showed some signs of life with foreign stars Diego Castro and Bruno Fornaroli displaying fleeting glimpses of their quality.

Garcia will be relying on his attackers to step up against Ulsan with goals likely to flow at both ends in the heat of the Middle East.