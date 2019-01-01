Perth Glory dominate PFA nominees for February

The A-League leaders have been rewarded off the pitch

Perth Glory stars Diego Castro and Chris Ikonomidis are among four nominees for February's PFA Player of the Month award.

Adelaide's Isaias Sanchez and Sydney FC's Milos Ninkovic are also up for the gong but one of the duo from the west will be favourite to win the honour.

Castro scored two goals and assisted three during his four matches in February while Ikonomidis hit the back of the net twice during the same period after returning from Socceroos Asian Cup duty.

While they haven't got impressive goals and assist tallies, Isaias and Ninkovic have been a crucial part of the team's midfield for the entire season.

Article continues below

The award has been given out three times this season with Melbourne Victory pair Keisuke Honda (November) and Ola Toivonen (December) plus Wellington Phoenix's Roy Krishna (January) getting the honour.

The PFA will announce the winner next week.

A women's version will not be awarded because the W-League is currently not running.