Perth Glory defensive duo set to depart

Tony Popovic's side look poised to lose two key parts of their backline

After boasting the best defence last season, Perth Glory will have two holes to fill over the off-season with reports suggesting two defenders are set to leave the club.

The biggest loss looms in the form of left-back Jason Davidson, who starred in his first A-League campaign under Tony Popovic.

FTBL initially reported the 27-year-old had agreed to join Korean side Ulsan Hyundai with the defender all but confirming his departure to The World Game.

"When opportunities arise like this you need to grab them with both hands," Davidson said.

“Ulsan are a big club and are everything that Perth - having qualified for the - are striving to follow.

"To be a able to be a part of something like that - if the deal all goes forward - really attracted me.”

Davidson made 28 appearances for Glory last season scoring twice and contributing six assists.

In another blow for Perth's backline, Scott Neville is also set to leave the club in favour of a move to Brisbane Roar, according to The World Game.

The 30-year-old was used largely as a substitute last season for Glory and is keen to lock down a starting spot in Queensland.