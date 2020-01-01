Perth Glory close out Asian Champions League campaign looking for win against FC Tokyo

After getting their first ever point in the competition, the Australian side will be hoping to go one better in their final game

Perth Glory will be keen to add to their first ever Asian point with a victory in their final group game against FC Tokyo on Thursday evening.

Richard Garcia's side created history with the 3-3 draw against Shanghai Shenhua on Tuesday, and will be hoping to go one better against their J-League opposition.

While the A-League side will just be playing for pride, FC Tokyo need a result to give themselves a chance to qualify for the knockout stage, as they sit even on points with Shanghai Shenhua - who take on already-qualified group leaders Ulsan Hyundai.

Glory have rotated their side consistently throughout the competition and expect Garcia to again tinker with his starting line-up as he attempts to give his squad players exposure to Asian competition.

Glory have performed solidly in most of their matches but have suffered from concentration issues that has seen them ship multiple goals in quick succession.

In both matches against Ulsan, Glory were sunk by late goals from Kim In-Sung and Junior Negrao, while they led 2-0 against Shanghai before going behind and being forced to salvage a late 3-3 draw.

Glory can be expected to use their talismanic duo Diego Castro and Bruno Fornaroli during the match, but the question will be whether the pair start and how many minutes they will play.

Fornaroli scored his first-ever goal in the competition against Shanghai and will be keen to add to his tally before Perth's time in the competition comes to an end.