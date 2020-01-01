Persib boss Alberts only keen on testing new imports in defeat to Selangor

Indonesian powerhouse Persib Bandung turned up to Malaysia for the 2020 Asia Champions without many of their key players.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Indonesian powerhouse Persib Bandung turned up to Malaysia for the 2020 Asia Champions without many of their key players, as the Indonesian pre-season period for this year has not quite begun.

Thus it was quite understandable that the Maung Bandung reserve players would be trounced 3-0 by hosts in their first match at the Shah Alam Stadium, on Saturday.

Head coach Robert Alberts, whose name is still recognised by many in Malaysia for his successful stint with back in the 1990's, meanwhile said that his objective for the match was simple; to look at the performances of new foreign signings Joel Vinicius and Wander Luiz.

"We just wanted to see how the two Brazilians combine with the rest of the team. I noticed a lot of weaknesses such as understanding, especially in build-up plays that involve them.

"They've previously played well in , but there are differences between the Indonesian and Vietnamese leagues. They had good moments in the match," said the Dutch trainer after the encounter.

On Sunday they will face Ha Noi FC.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!