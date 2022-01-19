Augsburg forward Ricardo Pepi has big ambitions with his new club, with the U.S. international hoping to take them to the Champions League.

Pepi, 19, joined the Bundesliga side from FC Dallas in a deal worth a reported €17.5 million ($20m/£15m), making him the second most expensive player to move from MLS to Europe in league history.

And while Augsburg are currently in a relegation battle, the youngster sees big things on the horizon.

What was said?

"I have a dream: I want to play in the Champions League with Augsburg," Pepi told Sport Bild.

"It may sound crazy at the moment, but that's my goal. I've always had big dreams. And that's the only way I could make progress."

Who is Pepi's role model?

Pepi's Bundesliga move also brings him closer to Robert Lewandowski, for whom the teenager has huge respect.

"I look up to Robert Lewandowski. I want to get to this level, I work on it every day," he added, while affirming that the value of his transfer will not hang over him.

Article continues below

"I wasn't the one who called that price. I don't feel any pressure at all, honestly.

"I'm just doing what I do best."

Further reading