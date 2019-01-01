Pepe makes debut as Aubameyang fires Arsenal past Newcastle

The Ivory Coast and Gabon internationals helped the Gunners claim their first win of the season in their first game, at St James' Park

Nicolas Pepe made his debut while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the solitary goal in ’s 1-0 victory over in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Pepe joined the Gunners this month from in a club-record fee of £72 million, following his impressive performances for the side.

The 24-year-old Ivorian winger was handed his debut by Unai Emery, replacing Reiss Nelson in the 71st minute.

Earlier, Aubameyang had found the back of the net in the 58th minute which was enough to help the Gunners claim their first win of the season.

The Gabon international, who racked up 31 goals across all competitions in the 2018-19 season, featured for the duration of the game.

✅ Three points

✅ Three debutants

✅ A scoring start for @Aubameyang7#ARSNEW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 11, 2019

Pepe will hope to get a starting role in Arsenal’s first home game of the season against on Saturday, August 17.