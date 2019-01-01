Pepe fails to score as Aubameyang nets brace in Arsenal's draw against Watford

The Gabon international continued his rich vein of goalscoring form while the Ivorian winger failed to get on the scoresheet

Nicolas Pepe failed to find the net in his fifth Premier League game while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace in ’s 2-2 draw with on Sunday.

Having notched three goals before the international break, the Gabon international built on his impeccable performances, scoring twice but for the Gunners but that was not enough to clinch victory against the Hornets.

Pepe, meanwhile, was handed his third league start by Unai Emery but could not open his goal account despite playing for the duration of the game.

Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the encounter after benefitting from Sead Kolasinac’s pass.

The former striker completed his double in the 32nd minute after he was set up by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

After the restart, Tom Cleverley reduced the Hornets’ deficit in the 53rd minute off Gerard Deulofeu’s assist before Roberto Pereyra scored the equalizing goal nine minutes before time from the penalty spot.

Pepe, who joined the Gunners in a big-money move from side in the summer, will hope to get on the scoresheet in Thursday's game against while Aubameyang will look to continue his impressive goalscoring performances.