Pepe ends away goal drought in Arsenal’s triumph over West Ham

The Cote d’Ivoire international scored his second goal in the English topflight as the Gunners recorded a comeback win against the Hammers

Nicolas Pepe’s awful away goal record came to a halt in ’s 3-1 win over West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday night.

Since joining the Gunners from , the forward had failed to score outside the Emirates Stadium – however, in the Premier League encounter, the run came to an end.

Angelo Ogbonna’s 38th minute handed Manuel Pellegrini’s men the lead before Freddie Ljunberg’s team woke from their slumber.

Gabriel Martinelli levelled matters for the Gunners after 60 minutes, before Pepe put the north Londoners ahead for the first time, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed victory with the third strike.

The goal is also Pepe’s first strike in the last seven games, since scoring against on September 22.

Thanks to this win, Arsenal are now ninth in the English topflight log with 22 points after 16 games. They welcome to Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Before then, they visit Standard Liege in Thursday’s fixture. A win against the Belgians will secure progression from Group F.