Pellegrini named in Italy squad but no room for Kean in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Roberto Mancini has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming double-header, with the on-loan Juve youngster hoping for his first cap

Luca Pellegrini has been included in 's squad for the qualifiers against Armenia and Finland in September.

Left-back Pellegrini joined from in June but has been loaned out to – the team where he spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign – for this season.

The 20-year-old has now been handed a first international call up as Italy boss Roberto Mancini sticks by his plan to blood younger players heading towards the next major tournament.

However, one youngster who has not been selected this time around is Moise Kean. The forward scored in qualifying victories over Finland and Liechtenstein in March before being part of Italy's squad for the European Under-21 Championship in June.

Nicolo Zaniolo and Cristiano Biraghi, who completed his move to on Thursday, are also not among the list of names in a 26-man group.

Experienced Juventus duo Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are both included, while Emerson Palmieri retains his place following a bright start to the season for .

Italy, who lead Group J having won four from four in qualifying, are away to Armenia on September 5 before facing Finland three days later.

Italy squad in full:

Gianluigi Donnarumma ( ), Pierluigi Gollini ( ), Alex Meret (Naples), Salvatore Sirigu ( ); Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Emerson (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan); Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti ( ); Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa ( ), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenhua), Ciro Immobile ( ), Lorenzo Insigne ( ), Kevin Lasagna ( ).