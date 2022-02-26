'Peace' - Man Utd & Watford players unite to send strong message amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

Manchester United and Watford players displayed a message calling for peace amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia's aggression in Ukraine has seen the football world react, with many players voicing their hopes for an end to the conflict.

The game at Old Trafford was another example, as the players came together to display a message of peace and unity.

What happened?

The players from both sides, as well as United boss Ralf Rangnick, lined up for a photograph before kick-off at Old Trafford.

A message from Ralf and the players ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mu0ul9GDeE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2022

Rangnick held up a peace sign with the word translated in several languages.

GOAL can confirm that the idea came from United's interim boss, which was fully supported by the club and the players.

Man Utd end Aeroflot sponsorship

The display comes a day after United decided to end their sponsorship with Aeroflot as a result of the crisis in Eastern Europe.

The club came under pressure to end the relationship with the Russian-owned airline following the rise in tensions in Ukraine.

The Red Devils decided against flying with the company to the Champions League away trip against Atletico Madrid before terminating the agreement with Aeroflot days later.

