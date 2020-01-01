Payne and Kanu make squad for Sevilla trip to face Oshoala's Barcelona

The Nigerian duo will be part of Cristian Toro's ranks as the Blaugranes hosts the Spanish top-flight reverse fixture

The Nigerian duo of Toni Payne and new signing Uchenna Kanu have been included in 's 18-woman squad for their Spanish Primera Iberdrola clash against Asisat Oshoala's on Saturday.

The Red and Whites had signed former USA youth international Payne in 2018, scoring seven goals in her maiden season in and, so far, netted four times in the competition this campaign.

For Kanu, who joined early this week following her exploits in the USA's collegiate events and fine outings with at the World Cup in and Wafu Cup in Cote d'Ivoire last year.

Payne, who could not make an impact in the first-leg defeat at home, will be hoping to increase her tally against the run-away leaders in the Spanish top-flight.

While Kanu is hoping to make an impactful professional debut as Sevilla aim to build on last week's 1-0 win at home over Huelva.

Oshoala scored the winner in a 2-0 first-leg win at Estadio Jesús Navas on September 29, and will hope to ensure her side complete a double on Toro's ladies when they meet on Saturday.

And she will aim to continue on her impressive scoring form this season, having notched 14 goals in 14 league outings to help Barcelona preserve their nine-point lead at the top.