Pogba available for Man Utd's Premier League opener despite back injury

The Red Devils will be without their French star on Saturday, but he should be able to face the Blues

Paul Pogba is expected to be fit for 's Premier League opener against after suffering a back spasm, though he will miss Saturday's International Champions Cup clash with .

United will face the club in their final ICC match as the only side who can knock off the top of the table in the pre-season tournament, though the Red Devils need to win by three goals or more to lift the trophy.

However, they will be without Pogba who, after a strong pre-season despite angling for a move, suffered a back issue following training on Friday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he will sit out United's final pre-season match, but is confident the Frenchman will be back in top condition within a few days.

“At the end of the session today [Friday], Paul got a back spasm,” Solskjaer told United's official website .

“It's the same issue he had last week, when he missed the session in Norway, but I think he'll be available early next week.”

Matteo Darmian, Joel Pereira, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are also missing from the squad, with Solskjaer adding: “We have a few players back at the AON Training Complex.

“Joel Pereira tweaked his back last week so he’s back there training. Romelu and Alexis are working on their fitness with Matteo Darmian. Eric (Bailly), obviously is injured and out until Christmas time."

Pogba has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer, with a potential move to Spanish giants one of the most talked-about rumours of the window so far.

Article continues below

However, time is running out if any deal is to come to fruition, and with a shopping list that has successfully seen Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo arrive at the Bernabeu, some are beginning to question whether the move will materialise during the current window.

As recently as yesterday, legend Rivaldo suggested that while Pogba would no doubt succeed in the Spanish capital, he is not necessarily needed in Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

Meanwhile, United begin the 2019-20 Premier League season at home to Chelsea on August 11.