Partey’s father confident Arsenal will qualify for Champions League

The Ghanaian midfielder’s arrival is expected to bolster the Gunners chances of returning to Europe’s elite competition

Jacob Partey, the father of new midfielder Thomas, is full of confidence that his son’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium will bring football next season.

The international was a transfer deadline day signing from after his £45 million release clause was activated.

His addition is seen as a big plus for Arsenal, who have improved under Mikel Arteta’s watch, winning the and Community Shield in the space of a month.

Partey’s inclusion will be vital to Arsenal’s chances of sealing a Champions League berth that is looking to be a seven-horse race this term. The North Londoners last competed in the elite tournament during the 2016-17 season.

Partey has had lots of experience in the Champions League, playing 40 times, which stretches back to the 2015-16 season when Atleti reached the final but lost out to city rivals .

One of his most memorable displays came in last season’s Round of 16 second leg tie with at Anfield which the Spanish side won 3-2 and 4-2 aggregate.

“Champions League has been one of the arguments with regards to Partey’s move to Arsenal but then having helped Atletico Madrid to book qualification in the competition over the years, I’m sure he can help Arsenal to do same,” Partey Snr. told Bryt FM.

“I wasn’t keen about Partey playing in the Champions League because he must work hard and make history with his new club. I’m looking forward to seeing him and his club qualifying to the 2021-22 Champions League competition."

Partey Snr. also believes his son has the strength to adapt to the physical demands of playing in the Premier League. He is also eager to see his son pull on the Arsenal shirt and is pleading for Ghanaians to throw their support behind the country’s vice-captain.

“In fact, my son’s move to Arsenal is the best. Players at some point in time move to different clubs. At this point, my son will play with his heart for the club to succeed,” he continued.

“I have heard the debate that the aggressiveness in the Premier League is much higher than that of the Spanish league but I believe Partey has what it takes to participate in . Partey has the strength to play in the Premier League and excel.

“Partey moving to Arsenal comes with great joy. I’m sure he is going to deliver for the club. He will be an integral member of the team and command the midfield as well for the team.

“I cannot wait to see him in the Gunners jersey because I’m optimistic he will surely shine. His best is even yet to come. I will plead with Ghanaians to pray behind him and other Black Stars players.”

Partey is presently on international duty with Ghana as they are set to tackle Mali and in friendlies.

He will hope to make his Arsenal debut when the Gunners travel to the Etihad Stadium to face in a crunch Premier League game on October 17.