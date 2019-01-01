Partey hails Atletico Madrid after scoring dramatic winner to overpower Eibar

The midfielder reflects on Sunday's comeback victory over Los Armeros in the Spanish top-flight

midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has praised their mental strength after netting a last-gasp match-winner over in on Sunday.

Six minutes after coming on for Joao Felix, the international turned hero for Los Rojiblancos with a fine finish to make it 3-2 for his side in injury time.

It was a dramatic comeback for Atletico as Charles and Anaitz Arbilla gave visiting Eibar in a two-goal lead before Felix and Vitolo scored to make it 2-2 for the hosts.

“We suffered at the beginning of the match, but the team never stopped believing," Partey said, as reported by hi club's official website after the game.

"After the second goal, everything went great for us."

Sunday's outing was Partey's third league appearance of the season, the goal his first.

Last term, he played 32 times in La Liga, starting 23 of the matches and scoring thrice.

Atletico, top of the table with a 100 per cent record so far this season, next face on September 14.

