Partey at Arsenal moves to No.5 as £45m man takes 'lucky' shirt for second season

The Ghana international midfielder will be following in the footsteps of Martin Keown and Kolo Toure when filling a new jersey

Thomas Partey is changing squad numbers at Arsenal, with the £45 million ($62m) midfielder trading in No.18 for No.5 at Emirates Stadium.

The Ghana interntional was a big-money addition at Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window of 2020.

Big things were expected of him, but individual struggles mirrored those endured by the Gunners as a collective and the hope is that a "lucky" shirt will deliver an upturn in fortune during a second season in English football.

What has been said?

Explaining his decision to move down Arsenal's squad list, Partey has told the club's official website: "I like the No.5 because it's one of the most important numbers in the team and it is also a lucky number for me.

"It's the number I've worn for the past few years, so for me it's one of the best numbers."

Who has worn Arsenal's No.5 in the past?

Greece international defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was the last man to fill Arsenal's No.5 shirt.

He saw his contract terminated in January by mutual consent, allowing a return to his homeland to be made at Olympiacos.

Gabriel Paulista has also filled number five for the Gunners, as has Thomas Vermaelen.

Prior to that two iconic figures that helped Arsenal to Premier League title glory donned that jersey, with Martin Keown passing the baton on to Kolo Toure.

Partey's record at Arsenal

Niggling knocks prevented the former Atletico Madrid star from making the desired impact in north London.

He is, however, a proven performer at the highest level and will be confident of raising his game once clear of any injury issues.

The 28-year-old has taken in 33 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions so far, registering three assists as he waits on a first goal for the Premier League heavyweights.

