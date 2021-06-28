Paris Maghoma: Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder extends Brentford contract

The Bees have ensured the English midfielder of Congolese descent will remain at the Brentford Community Stadium until 2022

Paris Maghoma will remain at Brentford for the 2021-22 Premier League season after the Bees confirmed they have extended his contract by another year.

The midfielder left Tottenham U23 on Jan 16, 2020, to team up with the English second-tier side for an undisclosed fee.

Despite being a regular member of Brentford’s B team, he was part of Thomas Frank’s men that squared up against Wycombe Wanderers in a Carabao Cup fixture in September 2020.

Also, he joined the first team for a pre-season training camp – where he took part in several friendly matches.

“Brentford B midfield player Paris Maghoma has signed a new contract. The England youth international has signed for one season with The Bees, until June 2022,” a statement from the club website read.

“There is a club option for an extra year. Paris joined the Bees in January 2020 from Tottenham Hotspur.

“His time in West London has been interrupted by injury and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He played his first games for Brentford B soon after joining but the Covid-19 outbreak curtailed the 2019/20 campaign for the young Bees.”

Coach Neil MacFarlane is glad that the DR Congo prospect will continue his development with the club at least for another year.

“We are delighted that Paris will be remaining with us for the coming season,” he said.

“He has immense ability and is a player that can control games for us. He fits our style of play perfectly.

“We are really happy that we can continue to work with him when we return to training this week.

“There are aspects of his game that need to develop. We will work with him on those this season.

“He had a stop-start season last year so we hope he gets an injury-free and Covid free one this time so he can continue to improve himself.”

With Brentford featuring in the English top-flight, Maghoma - Gillingham FC's Christian and SC East Bengal's Jacques - would be hoping to break into the Bees’ first team.

On the international scene, the midfielder had represented England at U18 and U19 levels before making his U20 debut in October 2020 against Wales.

Even at that, he remains eligible to switch allegiance to two-time African kings, DR Congo.