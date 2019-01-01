Papiss Cisse’s double powers Alanyaspor past Trabzonspor

The 33-year-old scored twice to help Sergen Yalcın’s side return to winning ways at the Medical Park Arena

Papiss Cisse's pair of goals helped Alanyaspor grab a 2-0 victory over Trabzonspor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The Senegal international helped Sergen Yalcın’s side bounce back to winning ways after their stalemate with Galatasaray and defeat to Goztepe; one the striker recorded a goal.

Cisse grabbed the curtain raiser in the 51st minute of the encounter and completed his brace in the 68th minute to take his goal tally to eight in 16 league appearances.

The 33-year-old featured for 89 minutes before he was replaced while Nigeria international Anthony Nwakaeme was on parade for the entire duration of the tie but could not prevent his side from the defeat.

With the victory, Alanyaspor are ninth in the league table with 29 points from 21 games.

They play host to Kasımpasa at the Bahcesehir Okulları Stadium in their next league fixture on February 23.