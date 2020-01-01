Papiss Cisse scores as Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor finish with 10 men

The Senegalese forward hit the back of net with his team and opponents getting a player sent off

Papiss Cisse netted his 17th Turkish Super Lig goal of the season as Alanyaspor played out a 2-2-2 draw with Trabzonspor, both teams getting a man sent off.

Erol Bulut’s team came into the match on the back of a 4-0 win over Antalyaspor, Cisse bagging a hat-trick.

Trabzonspor took the lead this time through Abdulkadir Omur in the seventh minute of play with the assist coming from Alexander Sorloth.

Cisse went on to equalise for Alanyaspor in added time of the first half, connecting with Fabrice N’Sakala’s cross and firing the ball in.

The visitors restored their lead six minutes after the restart with Omur turning provider for Filip Novak before Tasos Bakasetas made it 2-2 in the 90th minute.

The game was noteworthy for Trabzonspor’s Majid Hosseini seeing a straight red card for a foul in the 79th minute while DR Congo left-back N’Sakala got his own marching orders four minutes later for a second booking.

Cisse played for the entire duration of the match and produced a total of three shots, his goal being the only one target while he won eight of 14 total duels.

The 35-year old Senegalese is the second-highest goalscorer in the Super Lig this season, behind Sorloth who has 19 goals.

The former man has been very agile this term as he has featured 26 times in the top-flight, completing 90 minutes on 21 occasions, coming off the bench twice and being an unused substitute just once.

Cisse’s fine goalscoring form saw him score in four consecutive matches at the start of the season all of them ending in victories against Kayserispor, Kasimpasa, Yeni Malatyaspor and at home to giants where he scored a brace in a 3-1 win.

He then went on a six-game scoring spree between December 23, 2019 and February 8, 2020 with all the games ending in wins for Alanyaspor bar the return fixture away to Fenerbahce ending in a 1-1 draw.

Alanyaspor are a point ahead and place above Fener on the log and still have a realistic chance of European qualification with six points separating them and after 28 games.

They travel next to the Gursel Aksel Stadium to tackle Goztepe.