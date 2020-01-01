Pape Diouf: Mbappe, Mane and Adepoju lead tributes for ex-Marseille president
Kylian Mbappe, FlorianThauvin, Mutiu Adepoju and a host of other footballers have paid tribute to former Olympique Marseille president Pape Diouf.
The 68-year-old Senegalese died on Tuesday evening after battling with the coronavirus.
The ex-Phocaean boss was placed under respiratory assistance in Dakar’s Fann hospital.
Diouf became the first black president of a first-tier European football club having assumed the position as Marseille’s head in 2005.
With the footballing world thrown into mourning, the trio alongside others have taken to social media to pay respect.
Plus aucune place pour la rivalité ce soir. Très triste d’apprendre le décès d’un monument de notre football, mes condoléances à la famille Diouf.— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) March 31, 2020
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #StayAtHome
Très triste d'apprendre la disparition de Pape Diouf... il laissera un souvenir unique à Marseille. Pensées émues pour sa famille et ses proches 🙏🏻🖤 pic.twitter.com/hS6uTQhwHg— Florian Thauvin (@FlorianThauvin) March 31, 2020
Reposez en paix Mr Pape Diouf 🌹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CqDapNu1JZ— layvin kurzawa 20 (@layvinkurzawa) March 31, 2020
NARAKUM FI JANNAH INSHALLAH PAPE DIOUF— Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) March 31, 2020
ON SE VOIT AU PARADIS INSHALLAH PRESIDENT
🤲🏿😢
L’Olympique Lyonnais présente ses sincères condoléances à la famille et aux proches de Pape Diouf qui a été un grand président du football français. #RIP pic.twitter.com/wd7YlTxCN5— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) March 31, 2020
Beaucoup de tristesse en apprenant le décès de Pape Diouf... Un grand Président mais surtout un immense Homme, qui aura toujours dignement représenté l'OM et ses valeurs. Une grande perte pour le foot français et le continent africain. Reposez en paix 💙 pic.twitter.com/3lqI7VksOv— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) March 31, 2020
It is painful that Pape Diouf lost his battle with Coronavirus. May your soul rest in peace.— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) March 31, 2020
My thoughts are with the family of Pape Diouf , Senegal and Olympique Marseille. Rest on champ #OM 🕯️🙏 pic.twitter.com/3fIbavyO9n— Peter Olawale 'Little Ronaldo' (@peterolawale07) March 31, 2020
🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YxCCdFkHFE— youssouf koné (@_youssoufkone3) March 31, 2020
⚫️ Le FC Nantes présente ses sincères condoléances la famille et aux proches de Pape Diouf.— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) March 31, 2020
Le football français perd l’une de ses grandes figures.
Soutien, @OM_Officiel. pic.twitter.com/FeUx9ybYE1
Il m appelait "fils" je l'appelais "père" il a été mon agent, mon président, mais avant tout un homme exceptionnel pour moi. Mon hommage pour toi Pape ne tiendrait pas dans un tweet. Merci 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/F4HOqrTRAV— Habib Beye (@BeyeHabib) March 31, 2020
PRÉSIDENT 🙏🏽🌹— Jeremie Boga (@BogaJeremie) March 31, 2020
Monsieur Pape Diouf, reposez en paix.. pic.twitter.com/VoW9I2Xo9d
Reposez en paix Mr Pape Diouf— fousseni Diawara (@foussenidiawara) March 31, 2020
Vous allez terriblement nous manquer 😪