Papadopoulos close to Roar exit in favour of Olympiacos return - reports

Another exit looks imminent in Brisbane

Brisbane Roar defender Avraam Papadopoulos is reportedly close to sealing a fairytale return to Greek giants Olympiacos.

The 34 year old hasn't played in the A-League since Round 9 through an ankle injury and may not play for Brisbane again if reports are to be believed.

Greek website Agona Sport claim Papadopoulos is keen on a return to the side he played over 100 games for between 2008 and 2014.

Olympiacos are in need of defensive reinforcements and are weighing up a six-month contract offer to the centre-back should he prove his fitness.

Currently on the Roar's injury list, Papadopoulos has previously expressed his desire to end his playing career in Greece.

The defender's time in the A-League has been hampered by injuries since his arrival in early 2017 and he was also handed a seven-game suspension for spitting at Matt Simon last season.

Papadopoulos' potential departure would follow on the heels of former coach John Aloisi also parting ways with the Roar during what's been a difficult campaign for the club.