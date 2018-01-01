Paco Alcacer sets Bundesliga scoring record in just 16 matches

The Spanish forward has set a new Bundesliga record and has more than half a season to pile on to his impressive mark

Paco Alcacer has become the first player in the history of the Bundesliga to score 10 goals as a substitute in a single season.

The 25-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund from Barcelona this summer on a season-long loan and has been an inspired signing for the Bundesliga leaders.

He is currently leading the Bundesliga in goals with 12, made even more impressive by the fact he's been used off the bench as often as he's been in the starting side.

Alcacer has now netted in his first seven appearances as a substitute, netting 10 times in those seven outings including a goal against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday.

10 – @paco93alcacer is the first player in #Bundesliga history to score 10 goals as a substitute in a single season, already surpassing the record after just 16 matchdays (previously held by Nils Petersen and Ioan Ganea, 9). Phenomenon. #F95BVB @BlackYellow pic.twitter.com/VRTmvRXvjh — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 18, 2018

The Spanish star will now have more than half to season to pad his impressive record off the bench.

His 81st minute strike wasn't enough to rescue BVB, however, with the club falling for the first time this season.

The 2-1 loss was just the second for Lucien Favre as manager of the German outfit, having also tasted defeat in a Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

For Fortuna, Tuesday's win marked the first time the club had won back-to-back Bundesliga matches since 1996.

It also continued a strong trend for young midfielder Dodi Lukebakio, who is on loan at the club from Premier League club Watford.

Article continues below

The 21-year-old has netted seven times in the Bundesliga this season, saving his best work for the biggest competition.

He scored again on Tuesday, netting the 22nd minute opener for his side, with five of his seven strikes having now come against Bundesliga teams currently competing in the Champions League, including a stunning hat-trick against Bayern Munich in a 3-3 draw.

Dortmund will have one chance to get back to winning ways ahead of the winter break with a clash Friday against Borussia Monchengladbach, while Fortuna will look to make it three in a row against Hannover on Saturday.