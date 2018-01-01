'Ozil to Inter would be a strange switch' - Ince not convinced by Serie A speculation

The former Nerazzurri midfielder believes the German playmaker still has plenty to offer Arsenal, but appreciates they may be willing to let him leave

Talk of Mesut Ozil potentially leaving Arsenal for Inter is considered by Paul Ince to be “strange”, with the German still boasting the potential to be “unplayable”.

A World Cup-winning midfielder continues to divide opinion at Emirates Stadium, with his struggles for consistency infuriating many.

There is no doubting his creative qualities, but his ability to deliver to the expected standard on a regular basis has led to questioning throughout a five-year spell in England.

Those issues were raised again during a recent injury-enforced absence from the Arsenal side in which Unai Emery’s team were able to stretch an impressive beaten run.

A switch to Italy is now being mooted for a 30-year-old who only committed to a lucrative new contract in February, but Ince doubts such a move will be made.

The former Inter star told The Mirror amid the Serie A speculation: "I'm pretty shocked. I remember watching Mesut Ozil a few weeks ago [against Leicester City] and he was outstanding, unplayable.

"He was captain, playing like a world-beater. He's been at Arsenal a long time and you'd think Emery would love him.

"The next thing I hear he's going to Inter - whether it's true or not, I don't know, but it would be strange considering what he gives Arsenal.

"I know he's been out the last few weeks with a back injury. Maybe that's what Emery sees and I'm sure he'll want to spend again at the end of the season.

"And if you're talking about his astronomical wages, you get him off the wage bill."

Ozil returned to the Arsenal side for a Europa League clash with Qarabag on Thursday.

That was his first outing since November 11, and he did look a little rusty.

Emery will be demanding more from him if a starting berth is to be retained, with the Gunners set to take in some important fixtures before the end of the calendar year.

An ongoing bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League is set to pitch them into action against Southampton, Burnley, Brighton and Liverpool over the festive period, while they also have a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash to come against north London rivals Tottenham.