Owen guiding young Aussie making waves at Manchester City

The Liverpool legend is helping shape what could be a bright footballing future

Born in , raised in and now playing in for 's junior sides - it's already been quite the footballing journey for 15-year-old Alexander Robertson.

The talented attacker was signed by the Citizens in 2017 from with the likes of , and all reportedly interested.

After scoring four goals on his debut in City's U15's side, Robertson's star has only continued to rise with four countries now battling for his signature.

Australia, England, and Scotland all have connections to the former Hakoah junior, who admits he's yet to decide which one to represent.

"I'm gonna get to a point where I have to make a decision," Robertson told Optus Sport.

"There's a different gut feeling about every country.

"Australia - I've lived here, I'm from here. Scotland - I was born there, my grandparents were born there. Peru - my mum, my grandma, my great grandma, her side of the family is all Peruvian. England - they've taken me in as a country."

With that big decision still to make, Robertson revealed former Liverpool and striker Michael Owen has given him some sage advice as he looks to carve out what could be a very successful career.

"Michael's my agent, but he's more so a mentor to me," he said.

"He gives me advice, we obviously speak on a daily basis or every other day.

"But he just says 'enjoy being young, enjoy your football, because when you start getting paid - that's your job'."

Robertson, whose father and grandfather both played for Australia, also described former Socceroos Lucas Neill as an uncle while growing up.

Watch the full Optus Sport feature on Robertson below.