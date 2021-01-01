'Both teams had chances' - Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle feels the draw against Kerala Blasters is a fair result

Jamshedpur are winless in their last five games...

Jamshedpur registered a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday and stretched their winless run to five matches in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

Both teams created chances to score but Blasters looked more likely to break the deadlock throughout the game. Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle, however, disagreed.

"Kerala had some chances. When I talk about chances, there were shots from 25 yards. I think a draw was a fair result," Coyle said after the game.

He added, "In the first 20 minutes we had total control on the game, we were very comfortable. And then 15 minutes prior to half-time Kerala Blasters gave us a few troubles. Both teams had opportunities. Not clear goal-scoring opportunities. They were half chances and that's why I say the draw was a fair result."

The former Bolton Wanderers coach admitted that his team missed the presence of Peter Hartley, who was suspended for the game, at the back. He also refused to criticise the performance of the players who played the game.

"It is a fair assessment. When Peter Hartley is there a lot of vocality and organisation as a leader. It was always nice to have the skipper available.

"I think what happened is Farukh was asked to play the second game after two days. Again very important we would have loved to win the last two games.

The manager also backed Valskis who is going through a rough patch of form and instead hit out at critics.

"I think to be fair to him he has played every minute of the game. Obviously, Grande has been out for all season. And it's absolutely credits to him (Valskis for playing all throughout). He hasn't been a shadow of himself. He set himself up tonight from 25 yards. The keeper made a great save off the post. He draws into the players. So ultimately, they work and people think that they haven't scored the goal.

"If (Igor) Angulo has not scored for a while or if Roy Krishna hasn't scored for three or four games, suddenly they are all shadow of themselves (scoffs). You can't score every game. It is impossible for anyone to do that. Even top strikers can't score every game. I am talking about world-class strikers. It is so difficult to score goals. So I think people need to have a fair understanding of the game. If you don't understand this then you don't understand the game," opined the coach.