Ounas on target as Nice hold Kalu's Bordeaux

The Algerian winger rescued a point for Patrick Vieira's side at Stade Matmut-Atlantique

Adam Ounas scored the equaliser for Nice in their 1-1 draw against Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja's in Sunday's fixture.

's Kalu made his 14th league start of the season for the Girondins but could not end his 11-game goal drought across all competitions.

Article continues below

He was in action for 73 minutes before he was replaced by his compatriot Josh Maja, who made his 19th appearance in the French top-flight this campaign.

More teams

Nicolas de Preville fired Bordeaux ahead in the 21st minute but Ounas' 57th-minute equaliser earned the visitors a point after benefitting from Moussa Wague's assist.

Bordeaux are 12th in the French top-flight standings with 36 points after 27 games, two points behind eighth-placed Nice.