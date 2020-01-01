Ouma: Harambee Stars defender injured while training with AIK Fotboll

The former Gor Mahia defender has suffered a huge blow after picking up an injury while training with his Swedish club

Kenyan international Eric Ouma has suffered an injury blow after he fractured his calf while training with Swedish side AIK Fotboll.

Goal understands the former left-back fractured his fibula in training on Friday and has since been ruled out for the next six months.

Ouma has now taken to his Facebook page to confirm the injury, though he did not specify how long he will be out for.

“Sometimes life is hard but the hardship is measured in the mind, so we should not flee the challenges we face,” Ouma wrote on his page.

“For with the challenges of life, discretion should be used. All will be well.”

The Harambee Stars defender joined AIK after penning a five-year deal which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2024. It was the biggest move for the 23-year-old since turning professional a couple of years ago.

AIK became the fourth team for the defender who started his career at Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions Gor Mahia in 2016 where he made a total of 22 appearances. A year later, he moved to Georgia where he joined Kolkheti Poti.

The next step for Ouma was Vasalund which he joined in 2018, before signing for AIK. The youngster also shone for in the 2019 Afcon in , where he played in all the three Group B matches, against , , and .

On Friday, Ouma revealed in a one-on-one session with his fans he would love to play for English Premier League giants Manchester United before he ends his career.

Asked which is his favourite team he would love to play for in the future, the former Gor Mahia defender responded: “Of course .”

However, pressed further to only choose one team between Man United and if they both came for his services, Ouma said: “I will definitely look at the team with the best offer, and that is the one I can join.”

Asked on the challenges he faced, before turning professional in , Ouma said: “At one time, I suffered a very nasty injury which kept me out for a very long period, but I never gave up because I knew I will come up stronger because of the passion of playing football, and indeed I returned stronger after the injury and moved on.”

Ouma also urged young players to always believe in themselves and never give up as that is the only way to move to the top.