Osimhen to make Napoli decision after meeting Gattuso and De Laurentiis – Lille star’s agent

The Super Eagles striker was in Naples last week to meet the leaders of the Serie A club ahead of a potential move from Lille this summer

forward Victor Osimhen is set to make a decision about a potential move to this week after meeting manager Gennaro Gattuso and club chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis, his agent Osita Okolo has revealed.

The international has been heavily linked with a transfer to the club after his outstanding debut campaign in that earned him the award for the best African player in Ligue 1 this year.

Osimhen was in last week to meet the leaders at Napoli and receive the club’s offer, however, his agent has disclosed that the final decision will be made by the player this week.

“Victor went to Naples with his representatives. We talked and exchanged views on the city: the impressions were good, to tell you the truth,” Okolo told Calcio Napoli 24.

“Victor isn’t always shy, although he would’ve preferred to make an important decision with less media exposure.

“After meeting De Laurentiis, Giuntoli and Gattuso, he told me he needed some time to make a decision, without any pressure.

“Later this week he’ll drop his concerns and confirm his decision, whether he decides to accept Napoli’s offer or not.”

Osimhen who scored 18 goals in his first season at Lille, is believed to be concerned about racism incidents in Italy.

Okolo claimed Gattuso has assured the 21-year-old of his faith in him as he hopes to avoid a repeat of the experience he had at where he played 14 matches, with only three starts across two seasons.

“We’re waiting. [His decision] may come not long after today. The coach made him feel wanted. He believes a lot in [Osimhen’s] ability and what he can do," he continued.

“Victor told me there was an agreement on everything but that there was still a couple more things to iron out before the final decision: the announcement should be made by tomorrow.

“I think it’s important for him to have a starting place, to grow further, even if there are no guarantees in the world of football.

“At Wolfsburg they promised him several things, then they moved the goalposts. Victor doesn’t want to get this decision wrong.

“I think Napoli would be the right place for him to grow, but he has the final say.”