Osimhen sees first career red in Napoli's defeat of Real Sociedad

The Nigeria international was sent off for the first time ever as the Parthenopeans picked up an away win against Imanol Alguacil’s men

Victor Osimhen was shown a red card in ’s 1-0 triumph over in Thursday’s clash.



The international who joined the Italian outfit from was shown the way out by referee Craig Pawson in the third minute of added time for a second caution.

⏱ 90+2 | @victorosimhen9 is shown a second yellow card and we are down to 10 men for the final few minutes#RealSociedadNapoli 0-1



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 29, 2020

After replacing Italian forward Andrea Petagna a minute after the hour mark, Osimhen was first cautioned in the 81st minute before he was given the marching orders 12 minutes later after elbowing Robin Le Normand while trying to control David Ospina’s goal kick.

That was the first time the 21-year-old striker was given sent off since he moved to Europe in 2017. He is expected to miss the Blues’ trip to Stadion Kantrida for a date with HNK Rijeka on November 5.

After a losing start against AZ Almaar, Gennaro Gattuso’s men returned to winning ways thanks to Matteo Politano’s 56th minute strike.

Thanks to that result, they are third in Group F with three points from two outings.

"It was not an easy success at all but we deserved it." Gattuso told club website after the game.

"Tonight, we played 50% of the qualifying chances in the group. I liked the team so much tactically, we faced a team that especially on its field is very strong and we managed to keep great intensity.

"We could probably have done better in terms of quality, but in general I am proud of my boys and this group because it always shows me attachment and character.

"Despite the many changes we played a race at a high pace, always with attention and balance. That means I have an important foundation to work on.

"I just know that if we go on like this, we have a lot of room to be able to achieve our goals and then, maybe, look even further."

Napoli will return to domestic league action when they welcome to Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

They occupy the second spot in the log having accrued 11 points from five games - two points behind leaders .