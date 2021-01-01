Osimhen scores and limps off as Napoli hold Cagliari

The Nigeria international found the back of the net for the eighth time this season but could not complete the encounter

Victor Osimhen scored before he was injured as Napoli played out a 1-1 draw against Cagliari in Sunday’s Serie A game at Diego Armando Maradona.

The 22-year-old is gradually getting back to his best after struggling to make much impact for the Parthenopeans at the start of the season due to a number of factors including coronavirus-related problems.

The forward was afforded his 12th league start of the season and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally before he was forced off in the second half after he suffered an injury

Gennaro Gattuso’s men headed into the encounter on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, including last weekend’s victory over Torino.

More to follow...