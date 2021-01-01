‘Osimhen reminds me of Cavani' – Agent backs Super Eagle to shine for Napoli

The Nigeria international has been backed to deliver the goods when he finally settles at Stadio San Paolo

Agent Andrea D’Amic is confident Victor Osimhen will impress at Napoli, comparing him to Edinson Cavani.

The 22-year-old arrived at Stadio San Paolo last summer as the club’s record signing following his eye-catching performances for French side Lille.

The forward’s debut season has, however, been marred by injury, suspension and coronavirus related problems, which have limited his game time to 16 league matches, scoring five goals.

D’Amic, who played a role in the attacker’s move to the Parthenopeans, believes the striker will eventually do well, comparing him to Cavani, who struggled initially before he went on to score 104 goals in 138 games for the club after fully settling in.

“In the last few games, he has played 308 minutes and scored three goals. We know how difficult it is to settle immediately in Serie A,” D’Amico told Radio Marte, as per Football Italia.

“Other champions of the past, not surprisingly, needed up to six months. Victor was unlucky, he couldn’t show how strong he is.

“We have only smelled the scent of his strength, but I’m convinced that he will be able to do very well. He has a great physique and great technical abilities. He’s a complete striker.

“He wouldn’t have been an important signing in the history of Napoli if he didn’t have these qualities. It’s not a kid whose value was unknown that has arrived.

“He seems calm and at ease. He’s an intelligent boy. Sometimes, the mental aspect is underestimated. But it all starts from there.

“If you are not a great man and you aren’t very smart, you can’t do this job at the top level. Victor is a time bomb ready to explode.

“He reminds me a lot of the first Edinson Cavani, but he arrived even stronger. Cavani, when he arrived from Palermo, was semi-unknown and played as a winger. The best is yet to come from Osimhen.”

Osimhen will hope to deliver a convincing showing when Napoli take on Inter Milan in their next league game on April 18.

The forward was snapped up by Wolfsburg after his eye-catching performances at the 2015 U17 World Cup before he teamed up with Sporting Charleroi and then Lille in 2019, where he excelled to earn a move to the Parthenopeans.

Osimhen remains a key member of the Nigeria national team and recently helped the West Africa country qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.