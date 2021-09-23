Osimhen nets twice to send Napoli top of Serie A

The Nigeria striker was in sensational form against Sampdoria on Thursday

Victor Osimhen delivered arguably his finest Napoli performance so far with a brace as the Partenopei dispatched Sampdoria 4-0 on Thursday to move to top spot in the Serie A standings.

The Nigeria striker opened the scoring in the 10th minute when his mis-hit effort was accidentally carried over the goalmouth by Samp stopper Emil Audero after being played in by Lorenzo Insigne.

His second came five minutes into the second half, when he was picked out by Hirving Lozano’s delightful cross from the right flank and finished from close range.

Napoli didn’t have things all their own way despite taking the lead early on, and found themselves under increasing pressure during the first half hour.

Ex-Arsenal stopper David Ospina was forced into a series of fine saves to preserve Napoli’s lead, although Samp’s resolve was diminished when Fabian Ruiz added a second in the 39th minute.

Piotr Zielinski rounded off the victory with Napoli’s fourth in the 59th minute, again following excellent work out wide from Lozano.

This was an eye-catching display from Osimhen, who ought to have had a hat-trick.

Instead, he sent one shot wide despite being clean through on goal, and also had an earlier effort ruled out for offside.

Nonetheless, Osimhen, who spearheaded Luciano Spalletti’s 4-3-3 formation, is enjoying a fine scoring run as he realises the potential he demonstrated in moments for Napoli last term.

He now has five goals in his last three matches, with Thursday’s double following on from last week’s brace in the 2-2 Europa League draw with Leicester City and another strike in Monday’s 4-0 thumping of Udinese.

Thursday’s 4-0 victory takes Napoli up to top spot in the table as they continue their find start to life under Spalletti.

They still have a 100 percent record – and 15 points – after five matches, and have leapfrogged both Internazionale and AC Milan.

“Good win,” Osimhen wrote on his official Twitter handle after the match. “Amazing team spirit and also a brace.

“God is the greatest, we move.”

Next up, Napoli host Cagliari on Sunday, before the visit of Spartak Moscow in Europa League action next Thursday.