Osimhen: Napoli coach Spalletti raves about ‘complete striker'

The Italian manager is looking forward to working with the Super Eagles forward at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

New Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has described Victor Osimhen as a complete striker and a player who fights and knows how to score.

Spalletti is ready to work with the Nigeria international in Naples after he replaced Gennaro Gattuso at the end of last season.

During his maiden Serie A campaign, Osimhen scored 10 goals in 24 matches as the Parthenopeans finished fifth on the league table.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season which will begin with a home fixture against Venezia on August 21, the former Inter Milan and Roma coach disclosed that the 22-year-old needs to work on some areas of his game.

"He will certainly be a foothold for us and a strength of this team,” Spalletti told the club website. “He is a complete striker, he knows how to score and he knows how to fight for his teammates.

“It is clear that he also has aspects to improve and this is where we need to work, but it has already given great availability.”

Spalletti also talked about Kalidou Koulibaly and he stated that the Senegal captain will remain in Naples despite reported interests from Everton.

He is also one of the vice-captains in the Parthenopeans’ set-up while Lorenzo Insigne wears the captain’s armband.

"In the meantime, I saw Koulibaly up close and I must say that for me he has the temperament of a captain,” Spalletti continued.

“He has a lot of personality and is also recognized by his teammates. I realized that he talks a lot and often with the team and I like that.

“Koulibaly is one of the vice-captains in this squad. As far as I am concerned, he is staying at Napoli. It’s not easy to find a replacement for him, all his teammates appreciate him and I’ve realised he talks constantly on the pitch. Everyone respects his presence in the locker room.”

The 30-year-old has been in Italy since 2014, following his move from Belgian First Division A club Genk.

Koulibaly has established his presence in Napoli's defence and he helped them win the Coppa Italia in the 2019-20 season.