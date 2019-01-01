Osimhen left frustrated as Doumbia scores for Stade de Reims against Lille

The Nigerian was on parade for 90 minutes but failed to score as the Great Danes lost their second game of the season

Victor Osimhen was not on target as lost 2-0 against in Sunday’s French top-flight clash.

Since his move from Charleroi, Osimhen has hit the ground running scoring four goals in his first three games, however, he failed to find the target at Stade Auguste Delaune.

After a scoreless first half, Lille’s Yusuf Yazici was sent off for a second caution in the 53rd minute.

Twenty minutes later, Mali international Moussa Doumbia opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was fouled by captain Jose Fonte.

73' Doumbia nets a second-half penalty to put Reims in front. #SDRLOSC 1-0 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) September 1, 2019

The 25-year-old sent goalkeeper Mike Maignan the wrong way for his first goal of the season. David Guion’s men sealed victory thanks to Remi Oudin’s late header.

Lille now sit in ninth position with six points while Reims are placed sixth. The former team hosts SCO in their next game on September 13.