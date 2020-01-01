Oshoala on target as Barcelona subdue Kanu and Payne's Sevilla

The Catalans opened up a 12-point lead in the Primera Iberdrola log after the Nigerian star hit her 15th goal of the season in her compatriot's debut

Uchenna Kanu tasted defeat in her professional debut for after Asisat Oshoala's 15th goal of the season saw her side suffer a 3-0 defeat against at Estadi Johan Cruyff on Saturday.

international Kanu joined Sevilla earlier this week after signing her first professional contract but her presence in the last 30 minutes could not save the visitors from a double defeat to Barca.

Nigeria attacking duo of Oshoala and Toni Payne were a delight to watch for their respective teams but they could not convert their half-chances which saw the first-half end in a goalless draw.

After the break, Alexia Putellas scored from the penalty spot to ensure the hosts broke the deadlock four minutes after the restart before Oshoala hit her 15th goal of the season six minutes later.

Having seen his side trail by 2-0, Cristian Toro handed Kanu her debut as she replaced Ana Franco in the 62nd minute but Patri Guijarro's 73rd-minute strike condemned Sevilla to a ninth defeat of the campaign.

Oshoala, who was in action for 74 minutes before giving way for Claudia Pina, has now scored 15 league goals in 15 outings this season and has reduced top scorer Jenni Hermoso's lead in the top scorer standings to three strikes.

On the other hand, Payne lasted the duration of the match, while debutant Kanu saw the final 28 minutes on the contest for Sevilla, who remains 11th on the log with 18 points pending other results.

The victory sees Barcelona open a 12-point gap at the summit of the Spanish table with 50 points after 18 games, while second-placed have a game against Logrono on Sunday in hand.

Up next, Barcelona will take on title rivals Atletico in the Women's Super Cup on February 6 before a de Huelva clash, while Sevilla host in the Spanish Women's Cup on February 11.