Oshoala elated after record-equalling African Women's Player of the Year feat

The Barcelona star notched her fourth award to equal compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha’s achievement on Tuesday

Asisat Oshoala was delighted to be crowned African Women's Player of the Year for a fourth time at the Caf Awards Gala on Tuesday night.

The winger became the second woman to win the prize for a fourth time after seeing off the challenge from 's Ajara Nchout and 's Thembi Kgatlana.

Beside equalling Perpetua Nkwocha’s feat after winning 2014, 2016 and 2017 awards, she also became the second African player to win the gong four times between 2010 and 2019 after Cote d'Ivoire's Yaya Toure.

Her latest triumph were hinged hugely on her fantastic form with Barcelona during the year, where she scored 15 goals in 19 matches, including a strike in the final.

Taking to Twitter after claiming the prize, the 25-year-old, who was absent from the event held in , attributed the achievement to the teammates and management at club and her country.

"Grateful to be African Women’s Player of the year for the 4th time," she wrote on her official Twitter page.

"Thank God, my Family, Friends and Fans for the support. Big shoutout to my club, my management, teammates at both national team and club level and of course thanks to Caf for the opportunity."

Oshoala, who have scored 10 goals in 13 league matches this season for Barcelona, will shift focus on improving on her achievements in a quest to claim a record fifth in 2020.