Oshoala bags first hat-trick of the season as Barcelona thrash Valencia

The Nigeria forward played an inspiring role in Saturday's match as Lluis Cortes' side extended their impressive run

Asisat Oshoala netted her first hat-trick of the season for in their 7-0 win over in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter at Estadio Antonio Puchades on Saturday.

Oshoala returned to scoring ways for the Calatans in their last two outings, including in the following her recent nomination for the Uefa Women's Team of the Year 2020.

She ended her two-match league drought with a goal in the 9-0 victory against Santa Teresa before halting a 295 minutes Champions League dry spell with a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win at .

Following her back-to-back scoring exploits, Lluis Cortes handed the international her fifth start of the season and she made the best of her chance to inspire her side's eighth successive win.

Desperate to reclaim the top spot, Aitana Bonmati set up Mariona Caldentey to open the scoring for the visitors after just one minute.

In the 28th minute, Caroline Graham Hansen provided an assist for Caldentey to double Barcelona's lead with her second of the tie before the Norwegian got on the scoresheet seven minutes later.

Six minutes from the break, Hansen assisted Oshoala to net a fourth before the Nigerian was teed up by Patri Guijarro to bag her brace and the fifth for the visitors on the brink of half time.

10 minutes after the restart, Bonmati helped Marta Torrejon to extend Cortes' team's lead before Vicky Losada aided Oshoala to complete her treble of the match 17 minutes from time.

Oshoala lasted the entire duration of the encounter on Saturday and has taken her goal tally to six in eight league matches this season.

With six goals so far, she has now emerged the team's joint-top scorer with Jenni Hermoso, Mariona Caldentey and Lieke Martens.

The big win helps Barcelona regain top spot on the table and Oshoala will hope to continue his impressive goalscoring run at home against PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday.