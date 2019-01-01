Optus to show Champions League via Youtube, Europa League on Twitter

Select matches of the biggest club tournament in the world will be shown on social media

Optus Sport is set to take their coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League to a whole new level with select games to be shown live on Twitter and YouTube in Australia.

With exclusive rights to both tournaments Down Under, Optus is looking to engage more football fans by bringing the competitions straight to social media.

A total of 10 matches will be shown on the platforms between February and April with six Europa League games to be simulcast on Twitter and four Champions Leagues matches broadcast on YouTube.

A round of 16 Champions League clash between Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund on February 14 will kick start Optus' foray into an Australian first for football streaming.

"These exciting collaborations with YouTube and Twitter mark a major opportunity to leverage the world’s biggest international club competitions and amplify our incredible live programming of these tournaments," Optus’ Head of TV and Content Corin Dimopoulos said.

"Optus Sport is illustrating continued innovation by opening our Optus Sport broadcasts through our YouTube and Twitter channels.

Article continues below

"We will continue to showcase our exceptional live productions and at-ground presence which we have successfully delivered since securing the rights of these two competitions

this season.

"This is a terrific digital partnership with two great platforms to provide fans of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League an opportunity to enjoy our content."

Optus Sport also currently boast the broadcast rights to the English Premier League and the 2019 Women's World Cup.