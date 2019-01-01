Optus Sport determined to deliver with Women's World Cup coverage

The broadcaster will show every game of the tournament in France later this year

With their 2018 World Cup coverage issues firmly in the rearview mirror, Optus Sport is out to impress with their comprehensive coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Kicking off in on June 7, every single match of the tournament will be shown live on Optus Sport with 40 of 52 matches exclusively shown in via the broadcaster.

The Matildas are among several teams expected to do well at the World Cup putting even more pressure on Optus to deliver and avoid hiccups like the ones they experienced in .

Optus’ Head of TV and Content, Corin Dimopoulos, is confident they can provide a high-quality production after ironing out the kinks that plagued them nine months ago.

“Optus is committed to taking the investment in women’s sport to a new level for Australian broadcasters when the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway in June,” Dimopoulos said.

“There will be more than 100 live programs on Optus Sport, plus we anticipate adding over 1000 pieces of content, including the popular mini matches, news updates, feature stories and behind the scene moments from France.

“We are committed to showcasing not only a high-quality production but delivering the best Women’s World Cup broadcast experience for all of our customers.”

Optus' popular mini matches will return for every game of the Women's World Cup with hosting talent to be confirmed at a later date.